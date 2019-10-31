Instructure (NYSE:INST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.17)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8-$68.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.28 million.Instructure also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.53) EPS.

INST traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 309,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.44. Instructure has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.61.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,309 shares of company stock worth $1,574,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

