Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,403,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,589,000 after acquiring an additional 520,923 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,621,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,142,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

