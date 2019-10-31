International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.18

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $573.92 million, a P/E ratio of -306.40 and a beta of -0.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

