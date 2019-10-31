Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,754 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $60,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $102,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $89.20. 40,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,614. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

