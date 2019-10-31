Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,156% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

PRTY stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $653.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,755.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514 over the last ninety days. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,462 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,028,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 604,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 236,955 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

