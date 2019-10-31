Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,016% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

SLDB traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,798. The firm has a market cap of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

