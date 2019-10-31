Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,763 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,114% compared to the average daily volume of 969 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 300,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 over the last ninety days. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

