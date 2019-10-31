iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Trading 0.6% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.45, 1,051 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.