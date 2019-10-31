iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN (NYSEARCA:STPP) Trading Down 0.8%

iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN (NYSEARCA:STPP) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, approximately 900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.