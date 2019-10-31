Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading 6.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.04, 3,563,263 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,589,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,888,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.