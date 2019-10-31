iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 645,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,521,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

