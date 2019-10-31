iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.46. 211,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $306.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

