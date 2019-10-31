iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.31. The company had a trading volume of 875,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,229. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $198.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

