iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

