iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,047,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,816,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $67.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

