iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000.

EPP opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

