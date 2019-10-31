iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

