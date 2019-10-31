iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1,501.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 715,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

