iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,555. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.