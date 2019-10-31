iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.73 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

