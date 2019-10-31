istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $250,650.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,278,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,663,277.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 452 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $15,716.04.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $255,375.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $255,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $255,975.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,098 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $243,390.42.

On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Istar Inc. bought 7,361 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81.

On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00.

NYSE STAR opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $807.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.67. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in istar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in istar in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in istar by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in istar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in istar by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. istar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

