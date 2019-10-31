Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 148.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 13,580,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,548. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

