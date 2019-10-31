J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JJSF opened at $192.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.01. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

