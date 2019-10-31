J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JILL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 235.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 17,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. J.Jill Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.65 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.