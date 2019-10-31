J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.80. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

