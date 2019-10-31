Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

