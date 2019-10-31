Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson by 729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hudson by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of HUD opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

