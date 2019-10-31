Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of BP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.60.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.