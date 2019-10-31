Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $157.33 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $25,729.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,699.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,139 shares of company stock valued at $39,006,399. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

