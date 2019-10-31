Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

