Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.33 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 127,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 193,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.