Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

