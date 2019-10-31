Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €95.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.30 ($103.84).

SAN traded down €2.36 ($2.74) during trading on Thursday, reaching €82.62 ($96.07). 4,128,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €82.48.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

