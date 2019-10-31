Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 price objective on Encompass Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

