Jefferies Financial Group Comments on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,300.00.

IHG stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

