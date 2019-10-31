Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $136,428.00 and $34,646.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00218377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01398220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

