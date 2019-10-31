JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.88. 96,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

