JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 927,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

