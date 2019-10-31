Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,779.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,764.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,842.80. The company has a market cap of $873.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

