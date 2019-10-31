John Lovoi Sells 15,000 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

