John T. Drexler Sells 665 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $55,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARCH stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 2,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

