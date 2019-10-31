Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,747 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $522,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

JNJ stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. The stock has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.