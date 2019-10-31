JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

