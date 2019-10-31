JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 72.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHF. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPHF opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

