Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Receives €26.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.38 ($30.67).

Several research firms have recently commented on JUN3. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of Jungheinrich stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting €22.74 ($26.44). The stock had a trading volume of 123,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a twelve month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.