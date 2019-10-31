JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $332.00

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 21444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.35. The company has a quick ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99. The stock has a market cap of $386.64 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.