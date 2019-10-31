Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.39

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.39 and traded as low as $32.65. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.88 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

