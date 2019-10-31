KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. KBR updated its FY19 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KBR has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

