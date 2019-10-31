Kcash Trading Up 27.5% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

