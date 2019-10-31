KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires Shares of 2,073 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 646,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,875,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.